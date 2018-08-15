ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





Here's a conversation from a few days after our walk:





Me: You told me you found [George's tweets] disrespectful.





Kellyanne: It is disrespectful, it's a violation of basic decency, certainly, if not marital vows . . . as "a person familiar with their relationship."





Me: No, we're on the record here. You can't say after the fact "as someone familiar."





Kellyanne: I told you everything about his tweets was off the record.





Me: No, that's not true. That never happened.





Kellyanne: Well, people do see it this way. People do see it that way, I don't say I do, but people see it that way.





Me: But I'm saying we never discussed everything about his tweets being off the record. There are certain things you said that I put off the record.





Kellyanne: Fine. I've never actually said what I think about it and I won't say what I think about it, which tells you what I think about it.