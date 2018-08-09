ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

For instance, the poll found that 66 percent of Americans would find "government-paid college tuition" as a "very effective" or "somewhat effective solution" to social barriers, with more than half of those lining up on the "very effective" side.





Americans For Prosperity, the Koch-funded political advocacy organization, campaigned against free college tuition in 2016, just as the idea was becoming a central plank of Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign. AFP Wisconsin called it a "terrible idea," while the state director of AFP Colorado called it "pie-in-the-sky." [...]





A third of respondents believe that more regulation of Wall Street would be very effective, while 36 percent said it would be somewhat effective. Nearly seven in 10 respondents said increasing government assistance for child care would be a very or somewhat effective policy response to social barriers.





The top concern of those polled is the growing cost of health care, with 92 percent saying it is a problem. A combined 55 percent said a government-run health care system would be a very or somewhat effective policy response.