August 26, 2018
ALL ABOUT THE OTHER:
Alberto Alesina on Immigration and Redistribution (Russ Roberts, Jul 30 2018, EconTalk)
Alberto Alesina of Harvard University talks with EconTalk host Russ Roberts about how people in the US and five European countries perceive the population and characteristics of legal immigrants. Reporting on research with Armando Miano and Stefanie Stantcheva, Alesina finds that individuals systematically overestimate the number of immigrants while underestimating their standard of living. His research also finds that support for welfare payments to the poor is related to the perception people have of the size of the immigrant population and their economic status. The conversation concludes with a discussion of why people's perceptions are so inaccurate and the implications of perception for public policy.
Mr. Alesina is the most consistently interesting economist in the world and this discussion does not disappoint.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2018 10:27 AM
