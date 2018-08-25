ALL ABOUT THE EMAILS:

There was a simple explanation in October 2017 when a Department of Homeland Security official was asked why a memo justifying ending immigrant protections for Central Americans made conditions in those countries sound so bad.





"The basic problem is that it IS bad there," the official wrote.





Nevertheless, he agreed to go back and see what he could do to better bolster the administration's decision to end the protections regardless.





The revelation comes in a collection of internal emails and documents made public Friday as part of an ongoing lawsuit over the decision to end temporary protected status for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who live in the US, most of whom have been here for well over a decade.





Friday's document dump come as backup for the attorneys' request that the judge immediately block the government's decision to end these protections as the case is fully heard.