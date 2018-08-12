AIN'T GONNA WORK ON MAGA'S FARM NO MORE:





"There are pretty significant legal issues that we hope don't develop into something that, that'll make it ugly for you. But I think it's important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure we can all be, you know, you can look at, look at your time here in, in the White House as a year of service to the nation. And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation. " [...]





On the one-year anniversary of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Manigault Newman on Sunday said she was "totally complicit" when she defended the president after he blamed "both sides" for the violence.





"He should have been denouncing what we saw as clearly racist Nazis," she said Sunday





"I was complicit with this White House deceiving this nation, they continue to deceive this nation," she said.