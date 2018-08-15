ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

The future doctors of America cut class. Not to gossip in the bathroom or flirt behind the bleachers. They skip to learn -- at twice the speed.





Some medical students follow along with class remotely, watching sped-up recordings of their professors at home, in their pajamas. Others rarely tune in. At one school, attendance is so bad that a Nobel laureate recently lectured to mostly empty seats.





Nationally, nearly one-quarter of second-year medical students reported last year that they "almost never" attended class during their first two, preclinical years, a 5 percent increase from 2015.