August 15, 2018
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
Medical students are skipping class in droves -- and making lectures increasingly obsolete (ORLY NADELL FARBER, AUGUST 14, 2018, STAT)
The future doctors of America cut class. Not to gossip in the bathroom or flirt behind the bleachers. They skip to learn -- at twice the speed.Some medical students follow along with class remotely, watching sped-up recordings of their professors at home, in their pajamas. Others rarely tune in. At one school, attendance is so bad that a Nobel laureate recently lectured to mostly empty seats.Nationally, nearly one-quarter of second-year medical students reported last year that they "almost never" attended class during their first two, preclinical years, a 5 percent increase from 2015.
