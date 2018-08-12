August 12, 2018
ABOLISH ICE:
ICE Withheld Deported Parents' Phone Numbers From Lawyers, ACLU Says (Angelina Chapin, 8/11/18, Huffington Post)
The American Civil Liberties Union told HuffPost that the government finally handed over phone numbers this week for the more than 400 migrant parents who were separated from their children and then deported under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on immigration.But the organization believes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement deliberately withheld these phone numbers for more than a month, despite the fact that this contact information could have helped reunite many families.
ICE is essentially a military organization now and immigrants are its enemy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2018 9:36 AM