July 16, 2018
YOU SAY EMAILS, HE SAYS FREAK SHOW:
Trey Gowdy explains why he got owned by FBI agent Peter Strzok: 'Public hearings are a circus' and a 'freak show' (David Edwards, 15 JUL 2018, Raw Story)
During an interview on CBS, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan referred to a recent hearing where Republicans attacked FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was accused of being biased against President Donald Trump. The hearing, however, backfired on Republicans when Strzok lectured Gowdy about not using the proceeding as a ruse to cover up the president's "disgusting" attacks on the FBI. [...]"WPublic hearings are circus," Gowdy replied. "That's why I don't like to do them. I don't do many of them. I mean, it's a freak show."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 16, 2018 4:18 AM