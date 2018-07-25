YEAH, BUT WHERE ARE HILLARY'S BLACKBERRIES?:

Mr. Cohen is heard telling Mr. Trump that he will need to set up a company to arrange the payments.





Mr. Trump then asked, "What financing?"





"We'll have to pay," Mr. Cohen said.





Mr. Trump then appears to say, "Pay with cash."





Mr. Cohen then says, "No, no."





The word "check" is uttered, but it is not clear by whom, and the audio is then cut off.





Lanny J. Davis, a lawyer for Mr. Cohen and a longtime supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, told The New York Times on Tuesday night that Mr. Cohen released the tape because he is "on a new path -- it's a reset button to tell the truth and to let the chips fall where they may."