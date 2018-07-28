July 28, 2018
"YEAH, BUT I GOT A SHINY NEW SOCCER BALL!":
Sanctions on Russia's Rusal could be lifted, Mnuchin says (Donna Borak and Marshall Cohen, July 27, 2018, CNN)
The Trump administration is looking into lifting sanctions against a major Russian aluminum company founded by one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies.The Treasury Department is considering relieving Rusal of penalties even though its former owner, oligarch Oleg Deripaska, was sanctioned this year by the US in an attempt to punish the Kremlin for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.
