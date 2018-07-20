WORTHINESS:

Expectations ran high when it was announced last month that a lost (!) John Coltrane album, Both Directions at Once, had been discovered by the family of his ex-wife Naima, and would finally be released for fans to hear. Would it prove worthy of Sonny Rollin's comparison to "finding a new room in the Great Pyramid"? Such discoveries can lead to dead ends and disappointments as often as to revelations. In this case, the album yields neither, which is not to say it isn't, as Chris Morris writes at Variety, "a godsend."



