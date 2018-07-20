July 20, 2018
WORTHINESS:
Stream Online the Complete "Lost" John Coltrane Album, Both Directions at Once (July 20th, 2018, Open Culture)
Expectations ran high when it was announced last month that a lost (!) John Coltrane album, Both Directions at Once, had been discovered by the family of his ex-wife Naima, and would finally be released for fans to hear. Would it prove worthy of Sonny Rollin's comparison to "finding a new room in the Great Pyramid"? Such discoveries can lead to dead ends and disappointments as often as to revelations. In this case, the album yields neither, which is not to say it isn't, as Chris Morris writes at Variety, "a godsend."The album lives up to its title, chosen by Coltrane's son Ravi, as a transitional document, stunning, but not particularly surprising. Hear all 7 cuts on the single-disc version of the release on this page, with typically excellent playing by Coltrane's classic quartet (bassist Jimmy Garrison, drummer Elvin Jones, and pianist McCoy Tyner) and an early take on "one of the warhorses of the Coltrane catalog"--"Impressions"--including three additional takes on the Deluxe Version, which you can stream on Spotify here or purchase here.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 20, 2018 6:56 PM