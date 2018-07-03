WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:





Amid all the bellowing about charters, school choice and vouchers, a potentially more revolutionary reform movement is bubbling up. Philanthropists, state education officials, reform advocates -- even charter school leaders -- are examining personalized learning.





So what is personalized learning? It's a customized path so that students learn at their own pace, in the manner that resonates best with them, with content tailored to their interests, aided by their computers. It feels natural to a generation groomed to presume that everything is calibrated to their needs and wants -- whether it's online shopping, news or math homework -- and raised with smartphones in their hands.





It sounds benign, and wonderful, to many parents. Schools, districts and even entire states are embracing it. Teachers unions cautiously endorse it, while flagging the concern that educators could be replaced by technology.