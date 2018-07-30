WHAT THEY MEAN WHEN THEY SAY THEY WERE JUST #NEVERHILLARY:

Corey Stewart, the Republican candidate for Senate in Virginia, has been shunned by his own party over his ties with neo-Confederate groups and his refusal to condemn white supremacist violence. That hasn't stopped several activists who express similarly extreme views from working for Stewart.





One of Stewart's spokespersons, Rick Shaftan, tweeted that three majority-black U.S. cities were "s[***]holes" and repeatedly warned against opening businesses in black neighborhoods. Shaftan, along with Stewart's other spokesperson, previously worked on behalf of an anti-Semite running for House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat in Wisconsin.