July 15, 2018
WELL, IF HATRED IS YOUR RELIGION....:
Trump's ambassador lobbied Britain on behalf of jailed right-wing activist Tommy Robinson (Mark Hosenball, 7/15/18, Reuters)
Sam Brownback, the U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom, complained to the British ambassador in Washington D.C. about the treatment of an English right-wing activist who is in jail for disrupting a trial, according to three sources familiar with the discussion. [...]Reuters was unable to determine why the top U.S. official responsible for defending religious freedom would try to intervene with the British government on behalf of an activist who has expressed anti-Islamic views.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 15, 2018 10:54 AM