WELL, dEMOCRATS KEEP DONATIONS FROM THE GROUPS THAT OPPOSE SUPREMACISTS:

Almost exactly a year ago, white supremacists, Jew haters and racists of various stripes gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia at what they called the "Unite the Right" rally. One person was killed; many were injured and armed marchers menaced the town's only synagogue during Shabbat services.





Trump told reporters, "I think there is blame on both sides," after the white nationalist-planned Aug. 12, 2017 protest turned violent.





Now campaign filings reviewed by the Forward show that a participant in that event has donated to President Trump's reelection campaign, as have two neo-Nazis. The filings show that the campaign is aware of the contributions, as they have redirected them -- but not returned them. Experts say fundraising committees have a responsibility to vet donors.