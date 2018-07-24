July 24, 2018
WELCOME THEM BACK AND REUNITE THE FAMILIES:
Government: 463 migrant parents may have been deported without their children (Nick Miroff, July 23, 2018, NY Times)
The Trump administration said in a court filing Monday that 463 parents of migrant children are no longer present in the United States, indicating that the number of mothers and fathers potentially deported without their children during the "zero tolerance" border crackdown could be far larger than previously acknowledged.
We particularly need immigrant families that already have children.
