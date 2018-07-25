WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

The theoretical physicist John Wheeler once used the phrase "great smoky dragon" to describe a particle of light going from a source to a photon counter. "The mouth of the dragon is sharp, where it bites the counter. The tail of the dragon is sharp, where the photon starts," Wheeler wrote. The photon, in other words, has definite reality at the beginning and end. But its state in the middle -- the dragon's body -- is nebulous. "What the dragon does or looks like in between we have no right to speak."





Wheeler was espousing the view that elementary quantum phenomena are not real until observed, a philosophical position called anti-realism. He even designed an experiment to show that if you hold on to realism -- in which quantum objects such as photons always have definite, intrinsic properties, a position that encapsulates a more classical view of reality -- then one is forced to concede that the future can influence the past. Given the absurdity of backward time-travel, Wheeler's experiment became an argument for anti-realism at the level of the quantum.





But in May, Rafael Chaves and colleagues at the International Institute of Physics in Natal, Brazil, found a loophole. They showed that Wheeler's experiment, given certain assumptions, can be explained using a classical model that attributes to a photon an intrinsic nature. They gave the dragon a well-defined body, but one that is hidden from the mathematical formalism of standard quantum mechanics.





Chaves's team then proposed a twist to Wheeler's experiment to test the loophole. With unusual alacrity, three teams raced to do the modified experiment. Their results, reported in early June, have shown that a class of classical models that advocate realism cannot make sense of the results.