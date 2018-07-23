July 23, 2018

TURNS OUT WE CONTROL THE RELEASE OF IDENTITIES IN CRIMINAL CASES...:

U.S. judge allows five Manafort trial witnesses to testify in exchange for immunity (Reuters, 7/23/18) 

A federal judge said he would rule later on Monday over whether to delay the criminal trial of U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and that he planned to make public the identity of five witnesses who had been granted immunity to testify.

Posted by at July 23, 2018 2:14 PM

  

