THEY OPPOSE LEGAL IMMIGRATION:

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has continued its visa crackdown, recently releasing memos that make it easier for immigration officials to deny visa applications and begin deportation proceedings for those whose extensions or renewals are denied. [...]





The Trump administration and many advocates for cutting immigration levels believe that these kinds of visas take jobs from American workers, and accuse companies of taking advantage of the programs in order to pay less for labor.





"USCIS is simply starting to enforce the law," Mark Krikorian, executive director for the conservative Center for Immigration Studies, tells Axios. "Given the bottomless demand for the 1 million green cards we give out each year, holding applicants to strict standards is just common sense."