THERE'S A REASON HE AND DONALD DEFEND IT:





The Alabama sheriff who threw his support behind accused jailbait-chaser Roy Moore's failed Senate bid is now under investigation for allegedly having sex with an underage girl.





Mary Elizabeth Cross, 41, says Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin threw drug-fueled parties with underage girls and had sex with her four times in 1992 when he was 29 and she was just 15 years old -- below Alabama's age of consent, which is 16.



