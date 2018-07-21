July 21, 2018
THERE IS NO RUSSIA:
Two Russian Police Officers Killed By Gunmen In Daghestan (Radio Liberty, July 21, 2018)
Two police officers in the Kizilyurtovsky District of Russia's volatile Daghestan region were killed on July 20 when their patrol was attacked by gunmen, a police spokesman said.The Muslim-majority republic borders Chechnya, where Moscow has waged two wars against separatists since the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, and security forces there often face militant violence.
