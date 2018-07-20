THE TRUMPBOTS DON"T OPPOSE IMMIGRATION, JUST HATE IMMIGRANTS::

Writing in the Washington Post this week, Michael Anton, a former national security official in the Trump administration, proposed that American citizenship should no longer be a birthright. Alternating between dull (and misleading) legalese and glaring xenophobia, he argued that the US is allowing citizenship to be "debased" and dismissed as "an absurdity" the notion that anyone born in the US can be American. Trump should issue "an executive order to specify that the children of noncitizens are not citizens," he advised.





Under what warped and racist worldview does the child of an immigrant threaten to "debase" citizenship, one wonders. The answer gives an indication of the spirit of Anton's suggestion that the insecurity of being undocumented should be inherited through the generations, that babies born to parents who have lived in the US for decades should be treated unequally before the law.