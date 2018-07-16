THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

[A]fter I spoke with several economists on the left and reviewed their recent writings, it became clear to me that many of them believe Trump actually gets a decent amount right on trade.





Many progressive economists broadly agree with Trump that America's trade relationships with other countries are a dysfunctional mess -- and that they've done serious damage to American workers.





"It would be deeply unwise to ignore the power of [Trump's] message," Heather Boushey and Todd Tucker -- the chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, and a political scientist at the Roosevelt Institute, respectively --recently wrote at Vox. They pointed to evidence that the start of global trade relations with China in 2000 decimated jobs and wages for blue-collar workers here in America.





Trump has responded to this reality with massive tariffs -- something some progressive economists agree with, at least in principle.





"Tariffs are sorely needed to retaliate for theft of intellectual property, state-owned enterprises, overcapacity, and other forms of unfair trade, including more than a decade of massive currency manipulation," Robert Scott of the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) told me.





Like Trump, many progressive wonks are deeply critical of the world's free-trading order.