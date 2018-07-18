THE REVOLUTION WAS A MISTAKE:





While receiving the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar for an audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday, the day Trump arrived in England, the Queen donned the American State Visit Brooch. The vintage ornament, a small green flower, was a gift from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during their state visit in 2011.





The Obamas reportedly hand-picked the personal gift -- which featured 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and moss agate -- at Washington D.C.'s Tiny Jewel Box store.