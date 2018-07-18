July 18, 2018
THE REVOLUTION WAS A MISTAKE:
The Queen's Not-So-Subtle Nod to Barack Obama (STEPHANIE PETIT, July 17, 2018, People)
While receiving the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar for an audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday, the day Trump arrived in England, the Queen donned the American State Visit Brooch. The vintage ornament, a small green flower, was a gift from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during their state visit in 2011.The Obamas reportedly hand-picked the personal gift -- which featured 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and moss agate -- at Washington D.C.'s Tiny Jewel Box store.
