July 30, 2018
THE MEANING OF THORNS:
The business challenge of our time is creating meaningful work (SEBASTIAN BUCK, 7/30/18, Fast Company)
According to the 2018 World Value Index (created by enso, where I work) , nationally representative research we conduct each year, only 14% of Americans strongly agree that the values of their employer match their own. Another 28% say they somewhat agree, meaning a majority of Americans are spending the majority of their productive lives in environments they don't fully believe in. There's not a huge variation between different types of people: higher income people, men, and younger people recorded a little higher than others, but none of the 20 population segments we looked at exceeded 25% strong agreement with their employer's values. This finding lines up with other research that suggests a chronic disconnect between people and their employers: Gallup found 85% of workers globally are not engaged in their work.Some people find this unsurprising. "Working for a paycheck" is deeply ingrained in culture and the reality of many job-but it should shock us. It's not a stretch to imagine that people operating in an environment that does not reflect their values are not bringing the best of themselves-or anything like it-to work.With an industrial revolution mindset, perhaps this doesn't matter: in the pin factory, labor was a commodity, and fostering employees' enthusiastic belief in the company was less important than establishing good production processes that made people effective at functional tasks.
And unto Adam he said, Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life;
Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field;
In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 30, 2018 4:11 AM