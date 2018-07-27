THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

If Democrat Scott Wallace beats Rep. Bryan Fitzpatrick (R.) in Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district in November, he will become at least the third richest member of Congress, which is saying something: Nineteen of our legislators have net assets totaling more than $30 million. Wallace, a grandson of a vice president, is worth between $127 million and $309 million.





But Wallace isn't just extremely wealthy. He is also apparently kept awake at night by the thought of the rest of us poor slobs breeding.





Wallace has for many years been at the helm of the Wallace Global Fund, his family's nonprofit foundation, which has given more than $7 million in the last two decades to groups that advocate state-sponsored population control, including China-style limits on the number of children families are allowed to have.





One of these outfits, Population Connected, founded as Zero Population Growth in 1968, had this to say in a lovely brochure for new members:





We advocate: 1. That no responsible family should have more than two children. Any family wanting to care for more than two children should adopt further children. Adopting children does not increase the population. 2. All methods of birth control, including legalized abortion, should be freely available -- and at no cost in poverty cases. 3. Irresponsible people who have more than two children should be taxed to the hilt for the privilege of irresponsible breeding. [Population Connected]





"Irresponsible breeding!"