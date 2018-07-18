THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

In a scathing resingation letter posted on Twitter by BBC poltiical editor Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Woodcock personally attacked Mr Corbyn, saying: "I have promised to fight for local jobs, promote a credible alternative government, protect the shipyard and ensure the safety of my constituents through strong defence and national security.





"I now believe more strongly than ever that you have made the Labour Party unfit to deliver those promises and would pose a clear risk to UK national security as Prime Minister."





Mr Woodcock said Labour had been "taken over" by the "hard left" and accused it of "tolerating" anti-Semitism.





He used the letter to attack the direction of the party under Mr Corbyn's leadership, saying: "The party for which I have campaigned since I was a boy is no longer the broad church it has always historically been.





"Anti-Semitism is being tolerated and Labour has been taken over at nearly every level by the hard left, far beyond the dominance they achieved at the height of 1980s militancy.





"There is little chance of returning the Labour party to the inclusive, mainstream electoral force my constituents desperately need."