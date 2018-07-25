THE GOP WAS ONLY EVER GOING TO MAKE IT MORE EXPENSIVE:

On Tuesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a new version of the regulation governing Obamacare's risk-adjustment system, which stabilizes the individual insurance markets by redistributing money from carriers with unusually healthy customers to those with unusually sick customers. Earlier this month, the government had unexpectedly halted payments under the program, claiming that it had to do so because a federal district court judge in New Mexico had struck down the government's risk-adjustment formula in February. (It's worth noting that the judge's decision was particularly nit-picky, essentially concluding that the government hadn't sufficiently justified a piece of the formula in writing during the official rule-making process.) Insurance companies warned that the move could eventually push premiums higher by throwing more uncertainty into the market. The new interim final rule is designed to address some of the court's concerns and allow the risk-adjustment money to flow as normal.