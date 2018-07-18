THE GOP IS NOT rIGHT; IT'S CONSERVATIVE:

Well before Trump had even disembarked from his trip to Finland, Republican members of Congress and his own aides were registering their dismay at his performance. Trump defended his behavior in an interview with Sean Hannity, one of the few high-profile Republicans slavish enough to defend his open-channel collusion. As of Tuesday morning, he was still hoping to bring his party around. By afternoon, the pressure to climb down had grown too intense. John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff, was, incredibly, telling Republican members of Congress to criticize the president. Trump's own secretary of State and vice-president begged him to reverse himself.