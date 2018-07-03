THE FUTURE IS NOT OLD WHITE MEN:

Snaring 6.8 million viewers Saturday afternoon, Uruguay's triumph over Portugal became the most watched match of the 2018 World Cup on Fox or Fox Sports 1. It is also the most watched English-language men's soccer game in America since the 2014 World Cup final pulled in a whopping 17.32 million for Germany's extra time 1-0 win over Argentina four years ago on ABC. Overall, the June 30 trouncing of Ronaldo and crew was the most viewed English-language soccer game in the U.S. since the 25.4 million that saw Team USA beat Japan in the 2015 Women's World Cup.