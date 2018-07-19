THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

This generation of school kids will know more about Alexander Hamilton than any previous generation, including his own. That's an amazing influence you've had.





What we've been finding is that this has been part of a movement that has sparked an interest in early American history far beyond "Hamilton." We have students presenting their own material, and you'll see a poem about Phillis Wheatley by a 17-year-old student, and you'll see a song from Abigail Adams's perspective. Neither of them are characters in our story, but for some reason they spark for those students. And that's my hope, that this is just an ignition for something much larger. As a mediocre history major and the brother of a sixth-grade teacher, nothing would make me happier.