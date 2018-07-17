THE COUNTRY DONALD AND COMPANY HATE:

Chicago schoolteacher Kimberly Bermudez has always been the chatty type.





So when she was on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida to visit her parents last week, and her seatmate asked her what she did for a living, she told him about her first-grade students, all of whom come from low-income families. Some students at the school are homeless, she said.





He asked her: "What's the most challenging part of your job?"





When children come to school hungry, she said, and seeing hard-working immigrant parents struggling to provide basic necessities for their families.





"You can't control what happens at home," Bermudez, 27, said in an interview with The Washington Post, recalling what she told him. "These parents are amazing. They will go without for their child."





The seatmate replied that his company donates to schools such as hers, and she enthusiastically said her charter school, Carlos Fuentes Elementary, would welcome it. All the teachers and administrators in the school go into their own pockets to help the kids with whatever they need -- underwear, soap, school supplies -- because of how much they care, she said.





A moment later, she felt a tap on her shoulder. She turned around to see the man seated in the row behind her, who had a baby on his lap.





He apologized for eavesdropping. Then he handed her a stack of cash.





"Do something amazing," he told her.