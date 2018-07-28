THAT WOULD BE THE IRON CURTAIN COALITION:





The United States is reportedly working to set up an "Arab NATO" security alliance of friendly Middle East states as part of its efforts to thwart Iran's military expansionism in the region.





It's a sublime illustration of how badly we've handled the Middle East for the past 100 years that we organize dictatorships to fight the democracies. We may just be incapable of acting in our own interest until the first generation that wasn't aware for the Hostage Crisis takes over.



July 28, 2018

