July 11, 2018
TAILGUNNER JOE WEPT:
GOP Senators Tell Contradictory Stories About Moscow Trip (Andrew Desiderio, 07.10.18, Daily Beast)
A top Republican senator shocked his colleagues when he suggested, after returning from a trip to Moscow with fellow GOP lawmakers, that U.S. sanctions targeting Russia were not working and the Kremlin's election interference was really no big deal.Now, the senators who joined him for the series of meetings with senior Russian officials are sharply disputing not only Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-WI) conclusions--but also his account of what went on behind closed doors in Moscow.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 11, 2018 4:05 AM