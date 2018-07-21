SQUANDERING THE UR'S VICTORY:





Russia already has sent formal proposals to Washington for joint U.S.-Russia efforts to fund reconstruction of war-ravaged Syria and facilitate the return home of millions of Syrians who fled the country, following "agreements reached" by President Trump and Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the three-star head of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said Friday.





The point is to tie Vlad down in Syria, not help him get out. But the UR was his enemy; Donald is an ally.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 21, 2018 8:02 AM

