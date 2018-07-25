SOMEONE HAS TO PROTECT HIS SNOWFLAKES FROM REALITY:

One of the most damning moments in President Donald Trump's joint press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin no longer happened. At least, that's how it would appear if you go by the official White House records of the event.





At one point in the presser, Reuters reporter Jeff Mason asked Putin, "President Putin, did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?"





"Yes, I did. Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal," Putin responded.





The White House's transcript of the event leaves out the first part of Mason's question, about wanting Trump to win the election. [...]





What cannot be quite as easily explained is why the beginning of Mason's question was edited out of the video of the event posted on the White House's YouTube channel. Around the 2:18:23 mark of the video, Putin finishes his previous response, and the next question from Mason does not include that part where he asked about whether Putin wanted Trump to win.