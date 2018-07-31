July 31, 2018
SO MUCH WINNING... (profanity alert):
After '30 days of sh-t,' GOP midterm elections fear rises (Byron York, July 30, 2018, Washington Examiner)
Looking back, each change in the strategist's mood has been the result of whatever President Trump was doing at that particular moment. His current anguish is the product of what he called "30 days of sh-t." By that, he meant the period of time beginning with Trump's decision to separate families crossing illegally into the United States and ending with his performance at the Helsinki summit.
Both hurt Republicans, the strategist said, but probably the Trump-Putin summit hurt more. When the president met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, he said, many Republican-targeted voters saw a certain method in the madness. It actually helped GOP candidates. But when Trump met Vladimir Putin, those voters didn't see the method part.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 31, 2018 4:32 AM