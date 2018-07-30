REAGANISM:

Hank Linderman is challenging Guthrie, the Republican congressman who since 2009 has represented Kentucky's 2nd congressional district, which includes Bowling Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown.





"I am calling for action to help the millions of undocumented people already working in our communities, serving in our military and raising families by granting amnesty," linderman said in a statement. Amnesty would be given for "qualified" immigrants living in the U.S. as of July 4, he said.