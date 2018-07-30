July 30, 2018
REAGANISM:
This Kentucky congressional candidate wants to grant immigrants amnesty (Thomas Novelly, 7/30/18, Louisville Courier Journal)
Hank Linderman is challenging Guthrie, the Republican congressman who since 2009 has represented Kentucky's 2nd congressional district, which includes Bowling Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown."I am calling for action to help the millions of undocumented people already working in our communities, serving in our military and raising families by granting amnesty," linderman said in a statement. Amnesty would be given for "qualified" immigrants living in the U.S. as of July 4, he said.
We could have avoided this whole debacle if W had just used the presidential pardon power.
