July 18, 2018
PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS:
Asked if Russia still targeting U.S., Trump says 'no' (Reuters, 7/18/18)
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not believe Russia is still targeting the United States, contradicting U.S. intelligence assessments that Moscow was continuing to meddle in American elections.
Hardly seems fair that the price you pay for defending racial hygiene includes becoming little Walter Duranty clones.
MORE:
Russia urges U.N. to mull easing North Korea sanctions as U.S. seeks action (Reuters, 7/18/18)
"The positive change on the Korean peninsula is now obvious," said the ambassador, Alexander Matsegora, according to the RIA news agency, adding that Russia was ready to help modernize North Korea's energy system if sanctions were lifted and if Pyongyang can find funding for the modernization.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 18, 2018 12:48 PM