PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

More good news about the Granite State has political insiders asking: What are New Hampshire Democrats going to run on in the 2018 governor's race?





The economy? Uh....no. New Hampshire has the hottest economy in New England and one of the best in the US.





Jobs? Unemployment is down to 2.7 percent in the Granite State-the third-lowest rate in the U.S. The worry among employers isn't the unemployed, it's finding workers to fill jobs.





Housing? New Hampshire's one of the best states on affordable housing, too.





And now a new analysis of public schools in the U.S. ranks New Hampshire at #4 in the nation, with high ratings in both education performance and student safety. So now add schools to the list of New Hampshire "Top 10" performances of the past few months.