July 5, 2018
PERP WALK:
E.P.A. Chief Scott Pruitt Resigns Under a Cloud of Ethics Scandals (Coral Davenport, July 5, 2018, NY Times)
Mr. Pruitt had been hailed as a hero among conservatives for his zealous deregulation, but he could not overcome a spate of ethics questions about his alleged spending abuses, first-class travel and cozy relationships with lobbyists. Earlier on Thursday, The New York Times reported on new questions about whether aides to Mr. Pruitt had deleted sensitive information about his meetings from his public schedule, potentially in violation of the law.
