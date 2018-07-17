PALESTINE WILL BE INDISTINGUISHABLE FROM ISRAEL IN TWENTY YEARS:

Most of the news from the Palestinian territories usually hits all expected dour notes -- the violence, the political rift between Gaza and the West Bank, a tight Israeli military cordon that some would call prudent, others suffocating. And yet that grim roundup obscures some unexpected good news, and possibly a source for hope: the relative economic stability of the West Bank, which is practically inaccessible to many Gaza residents, thanks to strict Israeli immigration laws.





That shift is encouraging, considering that the World Bank predicted the global economy itself would only grow by 3.1 percent in 2018. The rest of the Middle East and North Africa region has "declined markedly," according to the World's Bank's annual outlook published in January, down to just 1.8 percent in 2017 after 5 percent the previous year.





The West Bank, on the other hand, is stacking growth, adding to an increase of 3.5 percent the year before, according to a report from the International Labour Conference (ILC) this summer. Conditions in the landlocked territory that includes East Jerusalem and Ramallah were better than in its noncontiguous neighbor of Gaza, creating a tale of two economies in the Palestinian territories.