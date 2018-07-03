OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Being a progressive woman may be beneficial at the ballot box in the 2018 election but it doesn't seem to help with respect to endorsements from the Rhode Island Democratic Party.





Three female legislators learned this the hard way when the state Party endorsed their more-conservative primary opponents. Reps. Moira Walsh and Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, both Providence House members, and Sen. Jeanine Calkin, of Warwick, aren't the endorsed candidates in their races. They are the only incumbents who didn't win the endorsement of the state Democratic Party.