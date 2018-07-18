OUR rEPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:

In the Age of Trump, where truth is not as fleeting as it isn't a double-negative, and policy is whatever hormone-induced blurts gurgle unfiltered through our president, Democrats seriously only have to do one thing to win the hearts and minds of America. They have to remain sane and on the popular side of most issues important to Americans. Unfortunately, they can't do it, but they have a secret weapon who can, if they'd only listen to him.





Former President Barack Obama may have given the legacy speech of his life from South Africa. [...]





On race baiting and victimhood:





But democracy demands that we're able also to get inside the reality of people who are different than us so we can understand their point of view. Maybe we can change their minds, but maybe they'll change ours. And you can't do this if you just out of hand disregard what your opponents have to say from the start. And you can't do it if you insist that those who aren't like you -- because they're white, or because they're male -- that somehow there's no way they can understand what I'm feeling, that somehow they lack standing to speak on certain matters.





On objective truth (something most progressives deny exists):





Unfortunately, too much of politics today seems to reject the very concept of objective truth. People just make stuff up. They just make stuff up. We see it in state-sponsored propaganda; we see it in internet-driven fabrications, we see it in the blurring of lines between news and entertainment, we see the utter loss of shame among political leaders where they're caught in a lie and they just double down and they lie some more. Politicians have always lied, but it used to be if you caught them lying they'd be like, "Ah, man." Now they just keep on lying.





On capitalism versus socialism:



