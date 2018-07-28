OOPS, REPROGRAM THE TRUMPBOTS...:

Issa was pressed by Fox News's Neil Cavuto during an interview on whether Trump could face legal consequences if proof emerges that he knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that was billed to Donald Trump Jr. as "part of Russia and its government's support" for Trump.





"If he's proven to have not told the whole truth about the fact that campaigns look for dirt, and if someone offers it, you listen to them, nobody's going to be surprised," Issa told Cavuto.