ONE OF US IS GOING TO PRISON YOU SILLY OLD FOOL....:

"It's not the recording that is valuable," one person said. "It's the backstory." Another person close to Cohen said that he was privy to information that could be valuable to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's attempt to interfere in the 2016 election. "When Michael says that he wants the truth out there, and that the truth is not the president's friend, he is not talking about marginal issues. He's talking about core issues at the heart of the Mueller probe," this person continued. Three people familiar with the situation believe that Cohen has discussed information about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower, during which Don Jr., Kushner, and Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin who promised to provide them with "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.