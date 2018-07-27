July 27, 2018
OH, FREDO...:
Trump's Ex-Lawyer Says Trump Approved Aides' Meeting With Russians Share (Radio Liberty, July 27, 2018)
According to CNN and NBC, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen claims he was present when Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., told his father about the Russians' offer to meet and that Trump approved of the meeting. [...]The meeting was set up after a Russian intermediary told Trump's son that a Russian official had offered to provide documents and information that would "incriminate" Clinton.
