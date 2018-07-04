OF COURSE, OXYGEN DEBUNKS THEM TOO:

"The Government has uncovered no evidence that your client violated federal law with respect to the House computer systems," prosecutors noted in the plea agreement signed Tuesday.





"Particularly, the Government has found no evidence that your client illegally removed House data from the House network or from House Members' offices, stole the House Democratic Caucus Server, stole or destroyed House information technology equipment, or improperly accessed or transferred government information, including classified or sensitive information," it said.





The plea deal said the government had conducted "a thorough investigation of those allegations. Including interviewing approximately 40 witnesses."





The investigation was led by Trump-nominated U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu, according to the Post.





Awan's attorney said in a statement that his client had been the target of "political persecution."





"There has never been any missing server, smashed hard drives, blackmailed members of Congress, or breach of classified information," he said in the statement, according to the Post. "Yet Fox News and its media children continued to peddle a story in perfect coordination with House Republicans and the President."