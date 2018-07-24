OF COURSE, HIS SUPPORTERS...:

American voters believe 51 - 35 percent "that the Russian government has compromising information about President Trump," according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today.





Republicans don't believe 70 - 18 percent there is compromising information, the only listed party, gender, education, age or racial group which does not believe it, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University National Poll finds. [...]





The Helsinki summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was a failure for the U.S., voters say 52 - 27 percent. The summit was a success for Russia, voters say 73 - 8 percent. [...]





President Trump should defend all of America's NATO allies, American voters say 78 - 16 percent.





A total of 68 percent of American voters are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about President Trump's relationship with Russia, while 32 percent are "not so concerned" or "not concerned at all."





American voters give President Trump a negative 38 - 58 percent job approval rating, compared to a negative 43 - 52 percent rating in a June 20 Quinnipiac University Poll after the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.