NOT FAST ENOUGH:

"In less than 50 years, people will no longer be allowed to drive by themselves in the city or on expressways unless they have a special license," Son predicted, as such motorists could cause traffic congestion and accidents. When human drivers are all replaced by self-driving cars, the streets will no longer need traffic lights, he said.





Son was laying down a challenge to the prevailing mindset of the Japanese auto industry, which has been slow to embrace emerging technologies such as autonomous driving and ride sharing, citing safety concerns.





"Japan is stupid for not allowing ride-sharing," Son openly slammed the Japanese government.





He warned that the country is now "falling far behind the global front runners -- the U.S. and China." Son himself is investing heavily in innovative overseas companies through his SoftBank Vision Fund, the world's biggest technology investment vehicle with committed capital of almost $100 billion. This is helping place him at the forefront of emerging trends.